Daniil Chernov, director of the security solutions center for software at Rostelecom-Solar, called the most secure method of identifying the owner of a smartphone.

In modern gadgets today, several methods of identifying the owner are available at once: a graphic password, a PIN code, a fingerprint scanner or face unlocking.

Edition “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” Chernov said that basically two types of authorization are used to unlock a smartphone: something that the user knows and something that he is.

All kinds of passwords and pictures belong to what the user knows, but it is quite easy to spy on them, therefore the most secure is a long and complex password consisting of numbers and symbols. But this type of protection is not suitable for people who actively use their smartphone during the day.

The second type of authentication data is biometric, such as fingerprint, face, or voice authentication.

As for voice authorization, it is the most insecure, as the voice can be stolen and reproduced by attackers.

The expert called methods of protection using face recognition or fingerprint recognition more effective. At the same time, as noted by Chernov, smartphones of a low budget category do not have a high-quality recognition system; they can be deceived even with the help of photography.

According to a software security specialist, the best protection would be using fingerprint sensors to scan fingerprints. And we are talking about smartphones on iOS, in which fingerprint and face recognition systems are highly accurate and meet security requirements.

Earlier, a study was published on which mobile applications collect the most information about users. It turned out that the leading positions in this list were taken by the social networks VKontakte (VK) and Odnoklassniki, as well as the Russian portal Gosuslugi.

VK (share of collected data – 83.3%), in second place were Odnoklassniki and Gosuslugi (63.3% each). The third line is occupied by applications of the social network Facebook and Tinkoff bank (56.7% each).