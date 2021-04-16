China’s high GDP growth rate in the first quarter of this year – 18.3% – is associated with the low base effect. This was announced to Izvestia by the head of the Russia in the Asia-Pacific Region program of the Carnegie Moscow Center, Alexander Gabuev, on Friday, April 16.

“This is a comparison with the first quarter of 2020, when the pandemic began and there have been large-scale lockdowns since the end of January. According to official statistics alone, the decline was 6.8% compared to the first quarter of 2019 [года]”, – said the expert.

He added that compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, the first quarter of this year showed China’s GDP growth “by only 0.6%.”

According to the State Statistics Bureau of China (NBS), in the first quarter of last year, the country’s GDP fell by a record 6.8%, in the second, third and fourth – increased respectively by 3.2%, 4.9% and 6.5%.

Earlier on Friday, NBS reported an unprecedented rate of economic growth in the PRC in the first three months of this year – up to 18.3%. It was noted that the country’s GDP during this period reached 24.93 trillion yuan ($ 3.8 trillion).

The agricultural sector in the first quarter of 2021 grew by 8.1% – up to 1.13 trillion yuan ($ 173.56 billion), industry – by 24.4% – up to 9.26 trillion yuan ($ 1.41 trillion), the sphere services – by 15.6% – to 14.54 trillion yuan ($ 2.22 trillion).

In early March, the State Committee for Reform and Development of China predicted that the growth rate of the country’s GDP in 2021 will be more than 6%.

In January, NBS released data according to which China’s GDP grew by 2.3% in 2020. On the one hand, this is the lowest figure for the country over the past 40 years, on the other hand, the numbers indicate that China has become the only major economy in the world to show growth per year of the global pandemic.