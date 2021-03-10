Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the focus of buyers has shifted from small-sized and budget housing towards more comfortable ones, in which you can equip a workplace at home. This was announced to Izvestia by Alexey Krichevsky, real estate market expert at the Academy of Finance and Investment Management (AUFI) on Wednesday, March 10.

“The share of selling studios in new buildings has reached 15%, which directly speaks of the lack of demand for them,” the expert said.

According to him, the trend at the studio is gradually being reduced to a minimum, and such housing is now perceived only as rental. There is also a growing demand for apartments with balconies / loggias, with the possibility of arranging an office or work space.

“The most popular units are one-room and two-room apartments, and this fact applies to both new buildings and secondary housing,” added Krichevsky.

He noted that the area in them is rarely more than 70 square meters. m. From this value, three-room full-size apartments begin, in which there are no small rooms and kitchens, as, for example, in the Khrushchev houses.

The expert said that basically the mortgage is issued for the first housing in the life of the borrower, therefore, as a rule, these are one-room or two-room apartments.

At the same time, he added that the average period for which a mortgage is taken has grown to 19 years, and property prices over the past year have increased by about 15% on average in Russia. Therefore, according to him, buying on a growth wave is not always the right decision.

Earlier on Wednesday, VTB Bank announced that from March 10 it will reduce by 0.5 percentage points – to 7.9% – the mortgage rate for apartments from 65 sq. M. m and by 0.4 percentage points – for mortgage refinancing in other credit institutions. Such conditions are available under the “More meters – lower rate” program.

A mortgage can be obtained with an initial payment of 20% of the cost of housing in the primary and secondary markets. A loan can be taken for a maximum of 30 years for no more than 60 million rubles.