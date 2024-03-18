The largest NATO military base in Europe, which is being built on Romanian territory, will not pose a big threat to Russia, but the West may try to stage a provocation in Transnistria in order to drag Moscow into a conflict with Moldova. The head of the Center for the Study of Military and Political Conflicts, Andrei Klintsevich, spoke about this on Monday, March 18.

Earlier that day, Romanian television (tvrinfo.ro) reported that the largest NATO military base in Europe would appear in the country, writes Pravda.Ru. It can be deployed by 2040 after the expansion of the country's 57th Air Force Base named after Mihail Kogalniceanu.

It is expected that the area of ​​the military complex will be 2.8 thousand hectares, the TV channel reports “Star”. Among other things, the territory will include administrative and social buildings, schools and kindergartens, shops, restaurants, a cinema and a hospital. 10 thousand soldiers of the North Atlantic Alliance with their families will live in the city, according to the website kp.ru.

According to the expert, for Russia a NATO military base for 10 thousand people is not a problem, since it can be destroyed by two high-precision strikes.

“The United States in this way indicates its presence and further occupies Eastern Europe, creating outposts and increasing tension around the Russian Federation. They plan to expand the base by 2040, but will already be able to deploy their advanced aviation assets there. This means that as soon as the conflict in Ukraine is over, they can begin to “set fire” to Moldova. It’s not for nothing that provocative strikes of Ukrainian drones on Transnistria occur – they test the combat readiness of the republic and the reaction of Chisinau, which considers the territory of the PMR its own,” the expert explained in an interview with “Paragraph.”

Earlier, on March 12, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced his decision to compete for the post of NATO Secretary General. According to him, Romania deserves to take on even greater responsibility in NATO, reports RT.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry, Tobias Billström, in an interview with the Turkish Anadolu Agency, spoke out against the placement of permanent NATO bases on the territory of the kingdom after its entry into the alliance, the TV channel reports “360”. Also, Stockholm sees no reason to place nuclear weapons in the country, Billström added.