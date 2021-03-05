The prototype of the Starship spacecraft intended for missions to Mars could explode due to the accumulation of fuel vapors in the tail compartment of the rocket, Izvestia writes.

Vladimir Igritsky, associate professor of the department of launching missile systems at the Bauman Moscow State Technical University, announced this during a conversation with the newspaper’s correspondents.

Recall that during the test flight Starship SN10 climbed to an altitude of ten kilometers, after which it landed on a site located next to the launch complex. A few minutes later, the prototype of the ship exploded.

Experts from the American company SpaceX said that the cause of the accident was “an excess of rocket fuel.”

Igritsky, in turn, noted that if a crack formed in the rocket during landing, fuel vapors could seep into the tail compartment, where the hot elements of the engines are located.

The expert also said that the deformation of the tail compartment during landing could have caused the explosion. In his opinion, in this case, it will not be possible to do without a complete redesign of the ship’s structure.

Earlier, the head of SpaceX Elon Musk said that he intends to deliver a man to Mars in the next six years. To send a ship without a team to the Red Planet, he said, is planned within two years.