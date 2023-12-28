Military expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces Yuri Knutov expressed the opinion that the new kamikaze drone “Supercam” can be used as part of a special military operation (SVO) to create an “isolation area” for soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

In conversation with Lenta.Ru on Thursday, December 28, the specialist noted that there is still little information about this type of ammunition. It is said that there will be two types: a loitering version and a reconnaissance version. We can conclude that many details will be unified. This means that the cost of such a drone will be much lower than usual, since they will be produced in large quantities.

“In this case, the emphasis is on protection from electronic warfare systems (EW), range and accuracy of destruction, protection from EW systems is ensured by shielding of parts,” Knutov emphasized.

In his opinion, this drone can be used both as a reconnaissance drone and as a kamikaze drone. Knutov indicated that this drone would help in counter-battery warfare and allow the Russian military to isolate Ukrainian units on the front line with artillery fire, in other words, to create an isolation area. The Russian military will have the opportunity to break through enemy defenses and move forward.

On December 27, the head of the Rostec state corporation, Sergei Chemezov, said that Russia had created a new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Supercam. According to him, the drone exists in a reconnaissance version and a kamikaze version. The latter is currently being tested and demonstrating its technical characteristics. The drone has a high degree of protection against electronic warfare (EW), which makes it much more difficult to suppress the drone.

The day before, the director of the Ukrainian Aerointelligence Support Center, Maria Berlinskaya, said that the technology of UAV swarms is being successfully developed and applied in Russia. According to her, such technology gives, for example, an advantage in countering electronic warfare.