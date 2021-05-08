The most beneficial for health is fish from northern waters, says Alexander Fomin, executive director of the Association of Production and Trade Enterprises of the Fish Market.

According to him, nutritionists call sea fish the most useful, but many people have consumed bream, roach, pike perch, carp and carp since childhood. Fish from inland waters are more familiar to them. Also, preferences depend on the region of residence of a person, Fomin added.

“Any fish is useful, the main thing is to make sure that it is caught in ecologically clean areas, away from large cities, in clean lakes and rivers,” the expert said in an interview with radio Sputnik…

He also emphasized that fish from northern reservoirs are especially useful: cod, pollock, haddock, flounder, herring. It contains a large amount of unsaturated acids, the so-called Omega-3, without which it is difficult for the body to maintain physiological tone. In addition, these acids are an organism purifier, since they bind all harmful radicals.

Northern fish is presented in sufficient quantities on the Russian market, Fomin concluded.

On April 11, nutritionist Svetlana Fus said that regular consumption of herring has a positive effect on the functioning of the thyroid gland and cardiovascular system, because this fish contains the substances the body needs. In addition, fatty acids reduce the risk of premature wrinkle formation and are essential for the brain and retina, she added.