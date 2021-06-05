Member of the International Society of Competitive Intelligence Professionals SCIP Yevgeny Yushchuk said on Saturday, June 5, in an interview with radio Sputnik, which he considers the most reliable password for social networks and e-mail a combination based on a passphrase and gave advice on how to make it up.

The expert noted that in order to reduce the risk of hacking important accounts, it is better to come up with complex and long passwords using numbers and different symbols for entering. However, often the owner himself can easily forget such a password.

“With passwords, the main problem is that one day you will forget it. There is also a risk that you will not be able to access the password generator or the memory program, and then that’s it, ”the specialist pointed out.

Yushchuk is confident that in order to easily remember a password that meets all the requirements of cybersecurity, it must be based on some kind of phrase.

“Relatively speaking, you can make a password“ where I am going with Piglet is a big, big secret ”. In this case, replace the letter “o” with zero, and the letter “a” with “@” and put an exclamation mark at the end, “the expert on competitive intelligence explained.

Yushchuk stressed that it is almost impossible to break such a password by selection.

On April 14, Karen Ghazaryan, chief analyst at the Russian Association for Electronic Communications, spoke about how to make connections to public Wi-Fi networks more secure, through which attackers can access user data using special programs.