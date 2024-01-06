The most dangerous liquid that can be spilled on an electronic device is soda. On January 6, he spoke about how to save a flooded laptop or smartphone in a radio interview. Sputnik expert in the field of IT technologies, tech blogger, one of the authors of the Telegram channel Pochinka blog Viktor Smirnov.

“The worst liquid is sweet soda, that is, Coca-Cola and lemonade. This is both a liquid that oxidizes the contacts and a sticky substance that makes it impossible to clean the boards,” he said.

Another enemy for technology is coffee, since in addition to sugar, milk is added to this drink, which causes the liquid to become greasy. The expert noted that it’s like spilling sunflower oil on a gadget. Getting rid of the consequences of spilled coffee is easier than getting rid of spilled soda, but it is still very difficult, Smirnov added.

An electronic device that has been flooded with a sweet drink should be immediately taken to a service center, but even there it may not be saved, the expert warned.

He continued that strong alcohol and water pose less of a danger to gadgets. In the case of alcohol, the parts of the device will simply be covered with a film and the oxidation process will not begin, but if water is spilled, the consequences will depend on the volume of the liquid.

“If you splash a little on your laptop, you need to turn it off, shake out as much moisture as possible and place it near the battery or in a well-ventilated place, for example, on a windowsill. Do not place it in the sun – it may overheat. If there was a lot of water, then oxidation processes may begin, and it is better to contact a specialist,” the specialist advised.

Also, a phone on which water has been spilled must be immediately turned off and taken to a service center, without trying to turn it on or charge it. The expert warned that otherwise the phone’s processor could burn out; in addition, you shouldn’t rely too much on moisture protection, since it only functions for the first six months to a year after the device is put into use.

“One thing to keep in mind is that being waterproof is not the same as being waterproof. If the contact with water was short-lived, then most likely nothing will happen to the phone. But if, say, it lies in water for some time, then the contacts will begin to oxidize,” Smirnov clarified.

