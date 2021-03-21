The ruble is strengthening amid rising oil prices. In this regard, those Russians who are used to keeping money in dollars may have concerns. In a conversation with the Prime agency, the managing partner of GLS INVEST, Eduard Bugrov, revealed the moment for the sale of the American currency.

“The golden rule of an investor is not to keep all savings in one currency, no matter how liquid it may seem. Those who bought a dollar at a price of 76 rubles (and even more so in March last year at 80 rubles) will probably have to come to terms with losses, ”the financier explained.

According to him, the risks associated with fluctuations in the exchange rate can be minimized by dividing the investment portfolio into parts. So, Bugrov advised keeping 30 percent in dollars, 30 percent in euros and 40 percent in rubles. He noted that since the beginning of February, there has been a tendency for the ruble to strengthen against the dollar.

At the same time, the financier warned that radical actions with respect to dollars should not be taken. According to him, the rate is unlikely to rise to 60-65 rubles per dollar within a year. “However, even positive dynamics in the Russian economy has little effect on the strengthening of the national currency – Russia traditionally has a low national debt and the budget remained in surplus before the pandemic,” he concluded.

Earlier, Maxim Markov, Associate Professor of the Department of Financial Markets at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, named cases when it is necessary to refuse to buy dollars. According to him, in the short term, the rule should be adhered to that money should be kept in the currency in which it is spent.