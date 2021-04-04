Cybercriminals are constantly coming up with new schemes of online fraud, in 2021 the most popular of them will be schemes using fake videos with famous people (deepfakes), sophisticated phishing scenarios, and attacks on social networks and instant messengers. This forecast was given on April 4 by the head of the software development department of Cross Technologies, Alexander Tyurnikov.

According to the expert, this year cybercriminals began to actively practice hybrid phishing attacks using social engineering and various scenarios to deceive Internet users.

“In their schemes, they think over the entire path of a potential victim, using not only duplicate sites, but also deepfake technologies,” Tyurnikov said. “RIA News”…

He noted that more and more often there are videos created with the help of deepfakes, where a popular person asks to follow a link after watching to get a free or profitable product. When the victim goes to a phishing site, the personal data entered there goes to the scammers.

According to expert forecasts, phishing is now the most popular type of online fraud.

“Now there are almost 75 times more phishing sites than malicious sites. Fraud with debit and credit cards has also increased: after self-isolation, self-services and online purchases have gained immense popularity, ”he said.

Tyurnikov clarified that the scammers are luring the victim to the site, promising a lucrative offer, offering to pay for a bargain purchase not through the site, but because of a “technical glitch” through the link. There, the user is waiting for either a virus or a duplicate site, where the personal information entered by the buyer goes to the criminals.

The expert also said that e-mail fraud is not losing popularity either. He said that you should not respond to emails that ask for personal data or account information.

“Your bank will never ask for personal information – for example, account number, social security number, PIN, user ID, debit card number, passwords or any confirmation codes by email,” Tyurnikov advised.

You should never reply to emails or messages that contain an urgent request to activate or update your account. Social networks and instant messengers also continue to be the main platform for cybercrime in 2021, so it is worth paying attention to suspicious messages and using complex passwords, as well as two-factor authentication, the expert emphasized.

Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said on March 17 that the number of cybercrimes in the country had grown by 1.5 times. On March 11, the director of the information and analytical agency Telecomdaily Denis Kuskov, commenting on the statistics of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, came to the conclusion that the increase in the number of crimes in the field of information and telecommunication technologies is due to the popularity of smartphones.

According to the ministry, the number of crimes in the field of information and telecommunication technologies in January this year increased by 32% compared to the same period last year.