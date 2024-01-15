Chairman of the Board of the Digital Economy Development Fund German Klimenko said on January 15 that the Russian economy is showing growth due to the launch of production cycles.

“If your enterprises are working, if your production cycle is starting, if money is not taken out of the country and dachas in France are not bought with it, but goes inside the country and people consume within the country, then the economy starts,” he said on air author's radio program Sputnik.

As an example, Klimenko cited the Olympics in Sochi in 2014. According to him, they said then that there was no sand quarry in the country that would not send a carload of sand to Sochi.

“It doesn’t matter at what price the sand was transported, the main thing is that the cycle was launched… And what is happening now is a classic launch. For example, even tees were produced in China, but are now produced here. And this is production, which “pulls” another production, creates another, and so on,” said the chairman of the board of the Digital Economy Development Fund.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is strengthening in all areas, including the economy.

On January 11, Putin said that Russia had become the first economy in Europe and the fifth in the world in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP), despite the fact that the country was “suffocated and pressed from all sides.” He also admitted that the country's GDP growth in 2023 could exceed 4%. He emphasized that the drop in the indicator for 2022 was less than expected – 1.2%.

On January 6, the director of the American investment company Navigator Principal Investors, Kyle Shostak, suggested that the Russian economy will grow by more than 2% in 2024. This will be facilitated by expanding the level of cooperation with Asian and Middle Eastern countries.

Before this, on January 1, the Polish newspaper Myśl Polska indicated that the Russian Federation managed to withstand all sanctions attacks from Western countries, and the Russian economy survived