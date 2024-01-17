Brand chef of the chain of boarding houses Tamara Moseva spoke about the most useful “winter” products for the prevention of viruses and dementia.

In conversation with Pravda.Ru On January 16, the specialist noted that some of the healthiest foods in winter are citrus fruits: grapefruits, oranges, lemons. They are rich in vitamin C, which is essential for maintaining immunity. In addition, they contain antioxidants that help the body resist viruses.

The expert also included nuts rich in healthy fatty acids that strengthen the cardiovascular system as useful winter products, the TV channel notes. “360”. They are especially useful for older people, as they help lower blood sugar levels and improve memory, which, in turn, is very important for preventing dementia. Pecans, walnuts, hazelnuts, cashews and pine nuts contain B vitamins, magnesium, calcium and zinc, which help maintain healthy bones and a strong overall body.

Including iron and fiber in your diet will help maintain blood and cardiovascular health, as well as improve digestion. Good sources of iron are meat, fish and nuts. Fiber is found in seasonal fruits – tangerines, oranges, apples, vegetables – cabbage, radishes and carrots, as well as legumes.

On January 16, SM-Clinic rheumatologist Irina Korshunova said that dairy products reduce the risk of fractures in older people. According to her, older people have an increased need for calcium. In most cases, this need can be covered by a balanced diet if there is a sufficient amount of milk and dairy products in the diet, because up to 60% of all calcium consumed is supplied to the body with them.

In December, nutritionist Anastasia Anokhina listed the vitamins needed in winter. These include vitamins A, B, C and D. The specialist also noted that the diet may reduce the amount of foods rich in tryptophan, from which melatonin and serotonin, the hormones of sleep and happiness, are synthesized, writes RT. To replenish this component, you should eat white cheese, soy, fatty fish, oatmeal, sunflower and sesame seeds.

Earlier, general practitioner Fallahi Nurzhakhan spoke about useful products for preventing colds and viruses. According to her, by consuming certain types of fish, as well as fermented milk products, you can reduce the risk of colds during the winter cold. In addition, in winter, the body especially needs a varied and healthy diet, so a person’s diet must include vitamin D-rich salmon, sockeye salmon, tuna and sardines, the TV channel reports. “Star”.