Fitness expert Tyler Reed names the five best low-intensity workouts for weight loss. His words are quoted by the portal Eat This, Not That.

The specialist included in the top 5 flow yoga with smooth transitions between asanas, Pilates, cycling or exercise on an exercise bike, swimming and low-impact cardio training, such as jogging. Among the various types of swimming, Reed noted the greatest effectiveness of crawl, breaststroke and backstroke.

Reed added that the stress on joints during low-intensity workouts tends to be lower than during high-intensity exercise. At the same time, according to the specialist, a gentle calorie burning regime is no less effective for weight loss and also increases endurance.

Earlier, the President of the National Fitness Community, Elena Silina, named the factors for gaining excess weight. The expert said that this is usually influenced by poor diet, sedentary lifestyle, hormonal changes, stress, as well as genetic factors, musculoskeletal conditions and changes in posture.