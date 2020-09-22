Autumn was named the best time to talk about pay increases, as it is during this period that employers form the budget for the coming year. In this case, the request must be properly justified. About this in a conversation with the radio Sputnik on Tuesday, September 22, the CEO of the recruiting company ProPersonnel Tatiana Dolyakova said

“We need to prepare for this conversation. We need to think about the work done and about the one that the person is ready to offer, ”the expert noted. However, in her opinion, arguments such as an increase in the price of renting an apartment are not suitable. It is better to assure the management that a person is ready to take on more work and for this he needs to increase his salary by 15-20%.

You should not even blackmail, saying that another company offered more money: even if it suddenly works, then problems in the future are almost guaranteed. The employer will think, Dolyakova noted, that this is not a loyal employee and the dismissal will only be a matter of time.

On September 21, the results of a poll became known, according to which the majority of Russians who have had their wages cut due to the pandemic continue to work at a reduced rate.