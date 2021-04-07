Anton Rogachevsky, Senior Lecturer at the Department of Banking at Synergy University, named in an interview with the Prime Agency the best time to return funds back to a bank deposit.

In his opinion, now the prospects for investment in deposits are not visible. “Now banks have no need for quick money, they have enough free funds, this results in low rates on deposits,” the expert said.

He recalled that now the profitability from bank deposits is leveled by inflation. Rogachevsky noted that such prospects do not suit clients, so they leave in search of reinvestment in more profitable financial instruments.

“In my opinion, it is worth waiting for the average rate at the level of 8-9 percent, provided, of course, inflation is reduced,” the expert concluded.

Earlier, Andrey Rusetsky, asset manager of BCS World of Investments, said that private investors with a small amount should pay attention to ready-made solutions in the field of collective investments. He clarified that we are talking about open-ended and exchange-traded mutual investment funds. The economist pointed out that open-ended funds are actively managed, where the structure changes depending on the market situation, and exchange-traded funds follow the index for the selected asset class.