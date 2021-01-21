Dmitry Ferapontov, Senior Lecturer at the Department of Banking at Synergy University, in an interview with the agency “Prime” on Thursday, January 21, he talked about ways to effectively save money.

First of all, according to a specialist, it is important to decide on the goal: to accumulate or increase. In addition, the period within which it is planned to create a portfolio of funds is important, as well as the ability to withdraw the invested money at any time.

“It should be understood that in the case of any investments, the golden rule always applies – the higher the risk, the higher the profitability, a similar rule applies in the case of liquidity. The higher it is, the lower the profitability, “Ferapontov emphasized.

The expert called the safest, but low-profitable way of saving on bank deposits. He recalled that if a bank is included in the deposit insurance system, the state guarantees a return of up to 1.4 million rubles in case of revocation of the license from a credit institution. For long-term storage, you can also use foreign currency bank deposits.

Ferapontov noted that it is important to understand the difference between savings and investments. Savings is a long-term reserve of funds that constitutes a liquid and reliable financial safety cushion. This method will not bring much income, the expert emphasized.

Investments are money that works for themselves, if you invest them in the desired financial and non-financial assets – shares, securities, real estate, buying and selling currency within the framework of the “volatility game”, the specialist added.

As the TV channel writes “360”, you can also invest in gold and other precious metals through unallocated metal accounts. In addition, you can use a comprehensive package of savings, insurance and investment products, as well as open a brokerage account.

On January 18, financial advisor Anna Kharchenko gave advice on profitable investment in early 2021. According to her, against the background of a decrease in the profitability of deposits, it is important to improve your financial literacy and understand the variety of market instruments, then there will be a chance to overtake inflation and make money. In particular, the specialist advised to pay attention to the individual investment account.