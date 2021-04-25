Forensic expert Yuri Kapshtyk explained when an employee is entitled to a double salary. He spoke about this on Sunday, April 25, in an interview “Russian newspaper“.

The specialist noted that we are talking about excess work, when an employee is involved in work beyond the usual schedule or shift schedule.

Such a norm on payment is fixed, the expert recalled, in Article 153 of the Labor Code and the letter of Rostrud dated February 8, 2021 No. 287-TZ “On determining the amount of wages for work on weekends and non-working holidays.”

“With a full piecework salary, an employee has no grounds for payments on non-working days,” he said.

In addition, Kapshtyk explained that workers will receive payment for non-working days from 4 to 7 May in the amount of their salary. Employees of many organizations, whose activities are classified as continuous, will continue to work on non-working days (but also not on holidays – Ed.). These will be normal working days for them.

On April 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the idea of ​​the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, to make the May holidays continuous due to the coronavirus pandemic. On the evening of the same day, the head of state signed a decree on non-working days between the May holidays in 2021.