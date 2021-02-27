Integrative medicine specialist from Arizona State University, USA, Andrew Weil named a way to help you fall asleep quickly. He described the technique in his website Saturday, February 27th.

The doctor advises to use the breathing technique in case of insomnia or unexpected awakening at night “4-7-8“. According to Weil, it is simple and can be practiced by anyone, anywhere.

He noted that this method is practiced by yogis. The technique allows you to fall asleep in about a minute.

“You need to slowly inhale through your nose for four seconds, then hold your breath for seven seconds and exhale smoothly for eight seconds. You should repeat this sequence until you fall asleep, ”he said.

The doctor stressed that this technique will also reduce stress.

In addition, the expert recommended not to consume caffeine or eat before bed, as well as turn off all gadgets and remove annoying noises.

Earlier, on February 25, dermatologist-cosmetologist Svetlana Zhaboeva said that healthy sleep plays an important role in the prevention of skin aging. In her opinion, it is very important to choose the right pillow, then during sleep there will be a good outflow of lymph and blood in the neck and the next morning a person will wake up without swelling and a feeling of heaviness in the head.