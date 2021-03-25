Head of the Hi-tech Mail.ru project Dmitry Ryabinin in an interview with radio Sputnik on Wednesday, March 24, he spoke about a cheap way to protect personal data on a smartphone and the gadget itself.

According to the specialist, cases of theft of sensitive information from smartphone screens have become more frequent in Russia. He explained that the large amount of confidential information stored in the memory of gadgets makes their owners vulnerable to intruders. Most often, theft of data from a smartphone screen occurs in public places.

For example, it is enough for an attacker to simply observe the display and pay attention to the texts of messages, documents, and toast notifications. At the same time, the owner of the smartphone will not notice that someone is reading his correspondence or sensitive financial information, writes NSN…

To protect the smartphone from data theft on the screen, Ryabinin advised purchasing an additional accessory for the gadget.

“A special anti-spy film or glass will help to insure against this as much as possible. This will help to hide the display from peeping. Such protection simply adds an optical layer that hides the image at a certain angle and does not spoil the quality of the picture, “- quotes the expert RT…

In addition, such glass has another useful function – to protect the gadget not only from prying eyes, but also from impacts in the event of a fall, the TV channel notes. “Star”… Such glass, according to the expert, costs 200 rubles, and repairs, for example, of a new iPhone will cost around 20 thousand rubles.

Ryabinin also advised to turn off important notifications before visiting public places so that they do not unexpectedly appear on the screen, the channel notes. “360”…

As writes REGNUM, earlier cybersecurity specialist Andrey Masalovich said that using different passwords for various services and disabling the function of automatically filling in the bank card number and other information will increase the protection of personal data stored on the smartphone.

He also cautioned against storing sensitive data on any internet-connected device, comparing it to regular mailboxes that anyone can access.