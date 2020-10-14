The expert named a way to clear the smartphone from the coronavirus. The editor-in-chief of the portal about gadgets and technologies DGL.ru Lyudmila Murzina told about this in an interview with Sputnik radio.

According to her, gadgets are one of the means of spreading the virus. Murzina emphasized that they should be cleaned in the same way as hands, that is, they should be washed regularly or treated with a disinfectant. She noted that the flagship models of the leading brands, which are highly waterproof, can even be washed under the tap.

At the same time, the specialist explained that when the smartphone is wiped with wet wipes or other disinfectant, the coating that protects the gadget from fingerprints and grease is damaged.

Earlier, scientists at the Australian Center for Disease Preparedness determined the “lifespan” of the coronavirus on the surface of banknotes, metal handrails and smartphones. According to the study, the virus is able to live on smooth surfaces at room temperature for 28 days.