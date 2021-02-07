Konstantin Borodulin, director of bank ratings of the National Rating Agency (NRA), told how not to overpay when applying for a loan from a microfinance organization (MFO).

First of all, it is necessary to check whether the organization is included in the register of operating MFOs on the Bank of Russia website. After that, you need to familiarize yourself with information about the cost of the loan, options for its repayment, the terms of the agreement, as well as other conditions and additional services.

When studying the contract, you should pay special attention to the clauses on the liability of the parties with information about penalties, penalties and possible hidden fees, as well as the procedure for amending the contract.

Borodulin also recommended that before obtaining a loan, ask the MFO what additional services the credit institution offers. At the same time, the expert drew attention to the fact that insurance, SMS information, legal support and other options increase the cost of the loan.

“It is necessary to resort to the services of MFOs consciously, weighing their financial capabilities and understanding that MFOs provide funds at rates significantly higher than bank rates, and the level of these rates is a payment for a high probability of loan approval,” he quotes “RIA News»On Sunday, February 7th.

In October, the leader of the Fair Russia party, Sergei Mironov, advocated a ban on microfinance organizations in the country. According to him, during the economic crisis, such organizations pose a double danger to society.