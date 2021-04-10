Oleg Kolobov, Deputy Head of Climate and Green Energy at the Center for Strategic Research, said that current electricity prices in Russia are on average 30-50% lower than economically justified.

“The difference between the economically justified and the current level of electricity tariffs for the population in Russia is on average about 2-3 rubles per kWh. [в зависимости от использования газовой или электрической плиты]”, – quotes him”RIA News»On Saturday, April 10

He stressed that in the country for certain groups of the population, electricity prices are set below the economically justified level. At the same time, in Moscow, consumers pay for electricity at tariffs that are as close as possible to the above level.

So, as Kolobov noted, for Muscovites, the difference between the current tariff level and the economically justified level is less than 1 ruble per kWh. We are talking about citizens living in apartments with a gas stove. For Muscovites who have an electric stove, this difference is 1.5 rubles per kWh.

However, there are territories in the country where it is not yet possible to bring the level of electricity tariffs to economically justified ones, the expert emphasized.

“For example, these are isolated and remote areas, where the economically justified level of tariff for consumers, for objective reasons, can reach 40-45 rubles per kWh with an actual tariff of 3-5 rubles per kWh,” he said.

The rest of Russian consumers today pay for electricity at actual costs, as well as pay a surcharge designed to compensate for reduced tariffs for beneficiaries, as well as investment programs in the power industry. In addition, the budget and generating companies are responsible for compensation.

Russia began to compensate for the reduced tariffs for the population at the expense of higher tariffs for other consumers in the last decade of the last century. At the same time, as the expert emphasized, the share of beneficiaries is growing, while support is not targeted.

In addition, the benefits apply not only to the poor, but also to the population with a higher income, as a result of which those citizens who, in fact, do not need them, use reduced tariffs, he summed up.

On April 8, it became known that the Russian authorities are discussing the introduction of additional benefits for the poor to pay for electricity. According to the minutes of the meeting of the Commission of the State Council of the Russian Federation in the direction of “Energy” dated February 19, which Izvestia got acquainted with, such a measure can be taken in the event of a transition to economically justified tariffs for electricity for the population in order to reduce the volume of cross-subsidizing (when the reduced tariffs for the population subsidized by the business). But in this case, tariffs for wealthy citizens may be increased.