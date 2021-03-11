The fashion expert listed the main mistakes women make when choosing underwear for clothes. The relevant material of blogger Fyodor Sumkina was published on the platform Yandex. Zen “…

Firstly, the outlines of the underwear should not be visible under the trousers: according to Sumkina, this is “the height of indecency.” To avoid this situation, she advised choosing seamless nude underpants.

Secondly, low-waisted pants should be avoided so that tights and underwear are not visible when the woman is bent over and in a sitting position.

Another fashion failure, the expert called a bright color or pattern on underwear, which shines through clothes made of thin fabrics. The same goes for appliqués and lace that stick out under cotton or knitwear.

Related materials The temptation of freedom Who invented to squeeze women’s breasts with underwear and why women so want to get rid of it

In addition, according to the blogger, women should choose their bra size carefully.

“If you put on a bra that is too loose, then the breasts may just fall out of it,” she explained.

The specialist also noted that one of the indicators of an improperly fitted bra is straps digging into the skin. At the same time, there is no need to hide the straps under the clothes: sometimes a bra with a contrasting color can be worn as part of the image.

Earlier in March, experts revealed the Duchess of Cambridge’s Catherine’s ways of hiding underwear under her clothes. According to royal etiquette specialist Myka Meier, Middleton prefers to wear seamless beige strapless shapewear. “Ever wonder why you never see her transparent bra or briefs? Such underwear is a must-have in the royal wardrobe and is the key to a flawless appearance, ”she explained.