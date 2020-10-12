No more than 18 thousand cases of COVID-19 will be detected in Russia every day, said Natalya Pshenichnaya, deputy director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, on October 12.

“Presumably, we will not exceed the level of 17-18 thousand daily cases, but it is extremely difficult to make any accurate forecasts,” Pshenichnaya quotes “RIA News”…

According to the specialist, the statistics of the incidence can be changed by a sharp cold snap, which often negatively affects the body’s resistance to any viral respiratory infections, including coronavirus.

Pshenichnaya noted that more tests are being carried out in Russia now than at the beginning of the spread of coronavirus. Thanks to this, asymptomatic forms of infection are detected – they account for about 26% of all detected cases in the country.

“The expansion of testing volumes certainly contributes to the statistics of the daily detected cases. But the growth is due to the identification of patients with clinical manifestations of the disease, ”the expert emphasized.

The day before, virologist Anatoly Altstein commented on the situation with the incidence of COVID-19 in Russia. According to him, the increase in the number of detected cases in the country may peak in a week and reach a plateau, and then begin to decline if anti-epidemic measures are observed.

Over the past day in Russia, coronavirus was confirmed in another 13,634 people, the total number of detected cases of COVID-19 reached 1,298,718. Over the entire period of the spread of the infection in the country, 1,020,442 people have been completely cured, and 22,597 deaths have been recorded. Data for October 12 is expected later.

