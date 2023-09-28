In the modern world, saving energy is becoming an increasingly pressing topic. However, many are not even aware of the existence of “invisible” kilowatts – when devices consume electricity while in standby mode. On September 28, an expert at the online hypermarket VseInstrumenty.ru, Angelina Surkova, explained to Izvestia which equipment hides losses and gave advice on saving energy.

First of all, the expert advises getting rid of outdated equipment. Older appliances often use more electricity than modern models with energy ratings A+++, A++ or A, she said.

“Large household appliances also require attention. Old style refrigerators often use excessive amounts of electricity due to inefficient compressors and insulation. In modern models with high energy efficiency, electricity consumption is noticeably reduced. Previous generations of washers and dryers also deserve replacement. They also consume more electricity compared to newer models. By choosing equipment with energy class A+++, you can significantly reduce costs and make household processes more environmentally friendly,” she said.

Surkova also recommends getting rid of the “invisible” kilowatts that devices consume in standby mode. This energy consumption often occurs because many appliances are in a ready state. Different devices consume different amounts of energy: TVs and computers can consume up to 0.7 kW/h, while refrigerators or air conditioners can consume up to 1 kW/h, the specialist explained.

“To save energy, turn appliances off completely when not in use. Don’t forget about automatic timers and energy management systems: they turn off devices and turn them on when needed or at the right time. Take advantage of the energy saving modes that many modern devices offer. The TV may have a sleep mode that can reduce energy consumption while in standby mode. Effective use of such modes significantly reduces “invisible” energy consumption,” she said.

To save energy at home, you can use a number of simple but effective methods, Izvestia’s interlocutor pointed out. For example, you can use extension cords with switches to turn off appliances when they are not in use.

“In everyday life, it is better to turn off the lights in empty rooms and not leave phone/laptop power supplies or equipment if it is not needed. Consider replacing conventional lamps with LED lamps: they are much more economical. It is also worth replacing old heaters and air conditioners with modern ventilation systems,” Surkova added.

In addition, it is important to monitor the use of household appliances: do not turn on the washing machine without a full load or leave the TV and computer at maximum monitor brightness.

“Saving energy at home is not only an opportunity to reduce monthly utility bills, but also contributes to caring for the environment. By applying simple tips, such as using LED lamps, choosing energy-saving appliances and monitoring the operation of appliances, you can significantly reduce your electricity consumption. This not only helps the family budget, but also contributes to sustainable development, reducing the load on power plants and reducing emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere,” the expert concluded.

The day before, engineer and expert in the development of design and technical documentation Dmitry Mamin told Izvestia about insulating an old house before the cold weather. He noted that insulation is always a long-term project and its feasibility should be assessed. Perhaps the house needs repairs, in which case installing insulation will only accelerate the decline in its performance characteristics.