The final interview will be held among ninth-graders on February 14. On January 31, Artem Mushta, head of methodology and development of educational programs at the edtech company MAXIMUM Education, in a conversation with Izvestia, gave advice on how to prepare for it.

The final interview includes four tasks – text reading, retelling, monologue and dialogue. The maximum number of points a student can receive for an interview is 20, and to pass it you need to get at least 10 points, the expert said.

“First of all, you should understand that it is unwise to prepare for an oral exam without ever speaking anything verbally. A common problem is when schoolchildren think that when preparing for the final interview, it is enough to read the text to themselves. However, this test evaluates intonation, reading pace, and compliance with language norms. Therefore, when preparing, it is worth reading the texts out loud; it will be especially useful to record yourself on a voice recorder and listen to the recording. This will help correct possible diction problems as well as improve expressiveness,” he said.

According to Mushta, the specificity of reading a text is the presence in it of words with complex accents. For example, numerals will be written as numbers rather than words to check the correct use of declensions. It is worth repeating the correct use of stress in words. To do this, you can use the spelling dictionary compiled by FIPI.

“Advice when retelling the text: the main thing is not to rush and not try to speak in someone else’s words, but to retell it in your own ordinary language. Often students try to reproduce word for word what they heard, and the result is very tongue-tied speech. It is also important to try to control yourself, avoid unnecessary repetitions, pleonasms, and also monitor the correct use of prepositions and inflections of words,” the specialist said.

In the “Monologue” section, one topic will be proposed on which it is necessary to present either a description or an argument. In this task, the main thing for the student is to choose what he understands. It is also worth asking yourself some basic questions, writing a plan on what structure the monologue will be built on, recommended Mushta. This plan needs to be remembered and kept in mind. So, for example, you can come up with an introductory phrase with which to begin a monologue in order to avoid the so-called “fear of a blank sheet,” when the student does not know how to start his speech. Similarly, it is worth coming up with a phrase to complete the story.

“The last section, “Dialogue,” involves questions from the teacher within the framework of the topic that the student used in the monologue. To answer the teacher's questions, you can also come up with support words that would allow the student to give himself time before answering. For example, when answering a question, you can say the phrase “Thank you for the interesting question” and so on. This way you will take a break to think. You can prepare for this task together with someone, that is, ask each other questions. A good way is to send voice messages to each other so that you can later evaluate your answer,” the expert concluded.

