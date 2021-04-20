Just a few steps can significantly reduce the risk of a “bad experience” when buying a used car. On April 20, the expert of the magazine said “Behind the wheel” Mikhail Kolodochkin told what to pay attention to buyers of used cars.

First of all, as the specialist pointed out, you should evaluate your ability to purchase a car, make sure that the budget for the purchase is commensurate with the average market price of the car you like – popular sites for the sale of used cars will help in this.

Then you need to examine the selected car from the legal side: check the ownership history, VIN numbers and documents.

When examining the car, the expert recommends paying special attention to the condition of the body, its color and tone, to consider the gaps of the body elements, as well as the date of production of headlights, glasses, seat belts and other components, Kolodochkin pointed out.

You should not, according to him, forget about the fasteners of removable body elements, the presence and originality of the sealant, as well as take a closer look at the welding at the joints of the body panels and evaluate the door seals and other “rubber bands”.

After inspecting the body, the expert advises to study the engine compartment, the level of all technical fluids, the presence of leaks and fogging.

It is no less important to check the electrical system of the car, and it is not necessary to arrange a complete diagnosis of the car, the expert noted. Attention should be paid to what can be checked “by typing”, namely the operation of lamps, heating, windows and air conditioning.

Computer diagnostics will allow assessing the performance of the sensors, the serviceability of the actuators and the actual mileage.

When checking the car in motion, the buyer can evaluate the acceleration dynamics, the operation of the brakes and suspension, the presence of extraneous sounds in the cabin. “At the same time, it is not necessary to sit behind the wheel: let the seller take you for a ride,” added Kolodochkin.

Earlier, on March 17, the most popular car brands from dealers in the Russian Federation became known. So, in 2020, about 11% of people bought Lada cars. The second and third places were taken by foreign cars.