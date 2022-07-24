Scammers rarely attack those who communicate in monosyllables, categorically, are rude or troll. This was announced on Sunday, July 24, by an expert at the Center for Financial Literacy NIFI of the Ministry of Finance of Russia Olga Daineko in an interview with “RIA News“.

“Least of all they attack, and sometimes they stop altogether, those who are absolutely hopeless: they don’t answer at all, are deliberately asocial, don’t make contact, are rude or troll, speak in monosyllables and categorically,” she said.

At the same time, the expert clarified that not all people are ready to be rude. In this case, the user can interrupt the conversation and blacklist the subscriber.

Daineko recalled the need to comply with digital security rules. She noted that you can not transfer banking data, follow third-party links, and download programs or games from unverified sources.

According to the specialist, before transferring data, it is worth evaluating the feasibility of transferring or processing them by an organization. If such a need nevertheless arises, then after the provision of the service, it is necessary to revoke such decisions.

The day before, Olga Daineko said that fraudsters, under the pretext of allegedly conducting a sociological survey or “consumer research”, are collecting a database of potential victims for deception. She noted that this is due to the increased alertness of Russians to calls and SMS messages, but at the same time, there is an interest of Russians in taking opinion polls and research.

Daineko also emphasized that a database with personal characteristics of a person is more expensive than a regular list of mobile numbers.

On July 21, VTB experts reported that they had noticed a sharp increase in the “phishing” activity of scammers since the beginning of the summer. Thus, malware is installed on the phone through Android applications in order to steal personal data and information from SMS and calls. It is clarified that malicious applications “mimic” the brands of financial organizations, and when launched, they request all possible access to control the device.

Prior to that, on July 20, Anton Kuzmin, head of the CyberART Cyber ​​Threat Prevention Center of Innostage Group, spoke about a new method of fraud that is aimed at children and adolescents. According to him, schoolchildren receive messages on Telegram channels asking them to send photos of their parents’ bank cards from both sides. The expert explained that teenagers are usually easier to manipulate, as they are more vulnerable to social engineering techniques.