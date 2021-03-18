Yulia Afanasyeva, an analyst at the Finam Group of Companies, told how to use the big money at our disposal in order to “never work”.

The expert immediately clarified that you always need to work, no matter how much money you have at your disposal, this work will simply be of a slightly different nature.

According to the expert, the “dream amount” will need to be regularly monitored, checked and adjusted in accordance with changing circumstances, inflation, changes in bank rates, etc.

Next, you should correctly invest the available funds. However, Afanasyeva warned that it is not so easy to choose a bank that will allow a person to withdraw interest on a monthly basis. Reliable banks are less likely to provide attractive terms, and if that happens, there are pitfalls.

It is easier to invest in reliable bonds to make it easier to organize monthly payments, and the capital invested in such securities will be easily insured against changes in exchange rates without additional costs. At the same time, the selection of these bonds, monitoring of their behavior and the general investment climate also requires a lot of effort.

“In order to invest on your own or to follow the work of a manager, you need to undergo professional training. And this is a huge intellectual work. So we release the goldfish into the sea, without requests and desires, and go to work and study financial planning! ” – quotes her “Prime»On Thursday, March 18th.

Earlier in March, the Russians told what professions, in their opinion, receive unjustifiably high wages. So, the list was headed by politicians and bankers.