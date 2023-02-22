Fitness expert Butova: you need to use all muscle groups in one workout per week

Fitness expert Svetlana Butova gave advice on losing weight with one workout per week. This is reported “Sport Express”.

Butova said that such training should be complete, all muscle groups should be involved in it. She advised choosing exercises that involve large joints, such as squats. At the same time, the coach noted that there is no need to wait for high achievements, doing it once a week.

The expert emphasized that rare exercises will not help with gaining muscle mass. She said that within 48-72 hours after a power load, muscle fiber growth occurs, but in order for it to increase, you need to train again.

Earlier, fitness trainer Maxim Babenko-Kudryavtsev named the three main mistakes of people involved in the gym. Such mistakes were forcing the training process, the desire to perform complex exercises without a coach and malnutrition.