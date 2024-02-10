When choosing housing in a new building, you should study the reputation of the developer, and also pay attention to the infrastructure of the area, says Avakho CEO and real estate expert Vladimir Kovalevsky. He told Izvestia what else needs to be taken into account when buying an apartment.

“The first thing to consider is not popularity [девелоперов] “The popularity of some developers brings them to the news, but, unfortunately, the reasons may not be the most positive,” the expert said.

Kovalevsky advised studying the reputation of developers, finding out how many years they have been working in the market, what projects they have already implemented.

“It is worth paying attention to the infrastructure of the region. But there are also nuances here. At the time of purchasing an apartment, the area may not be very developed. But in this case, it is worth finding out whether they plan to develop the area in the coming years, whether new schools, kindergartens, clinics and shopping centers will appear near the residential complex. All this will contribute to an increase in the cost of the apartment in the future,” he said.

At the same time, the expert noted that there is no need to be afraid of purchasing housing in houses under construction; in general, such projects are completed quickly. In addition, by buying an apartment or studio in such residential complexes, you can save 15–20% of the cost.

At the same time, Kovalevsky gave advice on choosing a housing layout. According to him, in order to make a decision, it is worth taking into account the habits of all future residents of the apartment.

“Remember your daily routine, what habits do you and your family have? Of course, there are common bottlenecks that require special attention. For example, if there is a neighbor’s toilet behind the wall from the bedroom. This is not the best option as water sounds may be heard. You also need to understand which side of the apartment the windows face. To the north? Then get ready for the fact that there will not be very much light. To the south? It is possible that it will be hot there in the summer, especially if there is no balcony,” he explained.

The expert also recommended paying attention to whether there are many walls in the apartment that can be demolished. So, the more there are, the more opportunities for redevelopment. The shape of the rooms should also be taken into account.

“The best option is a square. It is this form that gives thousands of options for how to arrange furniture. The rectangular shape allows, as a rule, to place a sofa, armchairs and other objects only along the walls. And, of course, focus your gaze on the hallway, whether it is spacious enough – we often store outerwear there and it is important that it is comfortable to be in the room. All these and other factors will help you with your choice,” Kovalevsky concluded.

Earlier that day, the federal company Etazhi told Izvestia that the average sales price of finished housing in Russia decreased by 1.6%. As noted, the last time such a sharp drop in the real cost of selling finished housing in the Russian Federation was observed in May 2022. At the same time, the average price per square meter of secondary real estate exceeds 121 thousand rubles.