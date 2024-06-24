Lawyer Nagiyev: the sons of ex-official Omarov were supporters of takfirism

The sons and nephew of the head of the Sergokalinsky region of Dagestan, Magomed Omarov, who were liquidated during the terrorist attack on Makhachkala and Derbent, were supporters of takfirism, a radical Islamist movement of the Egyptian type, banned in Russia. This was stated by Ruslan Nagiyev, a member of the board of the National Association of Lawyers of Russia. Telegram-Mash channel.

According to him, takfiris oppose Christians, Jews and Muslims, who, in their opinion, have conspired with the “infidels.” The expert noted that the followers of this radical movement were terrorists who took two employees of a pre-trial detention center hostage in Rostov-on-Don.

Because of their views, the Omarov brothers started a conflict with the Muftiate of Dagestan a year ago. They sought the appointment of their imam to the mosque in the village of Sergokala, but some local residents did not want to see the spiritual head – a radical. After the failure, Osman Omarov left for Turkey, where he could be recruited by Islamists.

During interrogation, his father Magomed Omarov admitted to the security forces that he knew about his sons’ commitment to radical ideas.