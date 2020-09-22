Sometimes it happens that photos or documents disappear from a smartphone. What this may be connected with and how to recover lost files, said Anton Kukanov, head of the Roskachestvo Center for Digital Expertise.

According to him, this happens more often with Android phones. In this case, there may be problems with the SD card.

If photos were stored on it, then they could disappear after formatting the card, due to its damage or data overwriting.

Additionally, images may not display because of a cache failure. In this case, you need to clear it and restart your phone, the expert said in an interview with the agency “Prime”…

System failures may also occur due to a virus: media files are no longer recognized by the system and are hidden from the gallery. You need to activate “View hidden files and folders”, delete problem files, and scan your phone for viruses.

