The statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the creation of “the most powerful army” by Kiev is part of Ukraine’s NATO-oriented political course. This opinion was expressed on Wednesday, June 16, by the scientific director of the Center for Ethnic and International Studies Anton Bredikhin.

He clarified that the current president of Ukraine is not the first to make such statements; earlier, the ex-president of the country, Petro Poroshenko, spoke in similar words.

“This is repetition. At the same time, Zelensky’s statement is a consistent political position of Ukraine towards NATO. Before that, Ukrainian ministers had already stated that it was necessary to militarize Ukraine, that it was necessary to move to strengthening the military sphere, ”the expert said in an interview with RT.

In addition, according to Bredikhin, Kiev is now following the principle of issuing ultimatum statements regarding Brussels and Washington.

Thus, Zelensky is trying to achieve a profitable deal with Western partners, the expert added.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian leader said the country would have to create “the most powerful army in Europe” if the Western powers stopped supporting Ukraine in the conflict with the self-proclaimed republics in Donbass. In addition, Zelenskiy threatened Europe with the risk of new conflicts in the event of non-intervention, since now Ukrainians are dying in Donbass for the principles that NATO and the European Union defend.

On June 8, it became known that Kiev had misinterpreted the words of US President Joe Biden about the idea of ​​Ukraine joining NATO. The White House and the Ukrainian government “initially issued conflicting” statements about the results of a June 7 telephone conversation between the leaders of the United States and Ukraine.

Washington denies that the head of the American administration expressed support for such a step during a telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine.

At the same time, the White House declined to comment on whether Biden supports the idea of ​​offering Ukraine a NATO Membership Action Plan this year.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities blame Russia for the current situation. Moscow has repeatedly noted that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict. The settlement issues are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy formats.