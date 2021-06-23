At present, Germany is hardly preparing for a war with Russia, but the increase in military spending can be directed against the Russian Federation as well. Alexander Kamkin, a leading researcher at the Center for German Studies at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Izvestia about this on Wednesday, June 23.

The “left” has traditionally criticized the ruling coalition for excessive militarism and military spending, as well as an anti-Russian approach, and this has a certain degree of justification. Germany is extremely limited, but it is represented by armed forces on the eastern borders and the Baltic states. Moreover, [министр обороны ФРГ] Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has already stated that Germany should speak the language of power with the Russian Federation, ”he said.

As the expert emphasized, he is extremely far from the idea that Berlin is currently working on the “Barbarossa 2.0 plan”, nevertheless, there is some truth in Sevim Dagdelen’s statement. Kamkin also pointed out that Germany is a member of NATO, which in one way or another is directed against the Russian Federation. And if the dialogue between Russia and the United States goes beyond the bounds of sane diplomacy, it is obvious that Germany will be forced to be in the same boat with the states.

“So, indirectly and cautiously, we can say that the growth of Germany’s military spending, hypothetically, can be directed, among other things, against the Russian Federation, because Russia and the collective West are going through a difficult period of their relations,” the expert noted.

In addition, the political scientist recalled that the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) recently came up with an election program, according to which, until the crisis in eastern Ukraine is resolved, sanctions from the Russian Federation will not be lifted, and restrictions are in fact an economic war.

On June 21, Bundestag deputy from the Left faction Sevim Dagdelen accused the country’s authorities of an aggressive policy towards Russia and preparation for war. She also added that relations between Berlin and Moscow have reached the bottom, and the FRG is daily demanding the introduction of new sanctions against Russia.

In turn, Alexander Sherin, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee, commenting on Dagdelen’s statement to Izvestia, stressed that he sees no grounds or opportunities for a direct German attack on Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his article published on June 22, on the 80th anniversary of Germany’s attack on the USSR, in the German edition of Die Zeit noted that, having survived the horrors of World War II, the peoples of Europe overcame alienation and restored trust, but in recent years the main The reason for the rapid growth of mutual mistrust on the continent was the expansion of NATO to the east.