Political scientist, military expert Yuri Svetov, commenting on December 4 to Izvestia on the statement of the head of US national intelligence, Avril Haynes, that the Russian Federation could allegedly encounter difficulties in creating high-precision missiles, noted that, according to representatives of the West, Russia had already ended a long time ago, and Henys expressed the US dream that Moscow would have problems of this kind.

Svetov recalled the words of the Ukrainian politician Aleksey Arestovich, who had long stated that Russia “has run out of missiles”, that it cannot produce them, and that it uses chips to create weapons almost from microwaves.

“The lady head of American intelligence expressed their dream that we would have this kind of problem, because American intelligence once missed the breakthrough that Russia made in creating hypersonic weapons,” Svetov continued.

He recalled that when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the creation of hypersonic weapons in 2018, the West laughed in unison, believing that Russian industry could not do this.

“Suddenly it turned out that we have these missiles, but the United States does not. China has also advanced far, and now the Americans are saying with might and main that they need to catch up and close the gap, ”the expert noted.

In his opinion, Western countries belittled Russia’s achievements in the creation of weapons, but already in October it became clear to the West that Ukraine would not be able to win the conflict and there was talk that Russia should not be allowed to win.

Svetov also noted that American intelligence cannot know the performance of the Russian military industry, its estimates are indirect. In addition, the United States has repeatedly been wrong in a number of important forecasts.

“Our defense industry works in three shifts, we have highly qualified workers, excellent engineers, wonderful scientific developments, with all the problems that exist, if the task is set, it will be completed. We have enough missiles in order to achieve the goals in Ukraine that were set before the start of a special military operation, ”the political scientist emphasized.

The talk about Russia’s alleged difficulties in the production of missiles arose against the backdrop of a break in strikes against Ukraine’s infrastructure. But they have never been an end in themselves, strikes are being made on the military command and control system, on decision-making centers, the expert drew attention.

The day before, US National Intelligence Director Avril Haynes said during a speech at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California that Moscow may experience difficulties in creating high-precision missiles that are used in a special operation in Ukraine.

According to her, Russia allegedly quickly consumes precision-guided munitions, not being able to restore stocks in a short time.

Earlier, on November 23, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev called on Russia’s opponents not to rely on the depletion of Russia’s ammunition by counting launches. He stressed that the potential of the RF Armed Forces is enough for everyone.

On November 19, The New York Times reported that the West had no real idea about Russia’s missile arsenal. Contrary to the claims of Western politicians, the Russian army continues to launch massive missile strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure, the article notes.

Prior to that, on November 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to provide the military with everything they need in accordance with their needs.

Russia continues to conduct a special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the President of the Russian Federation on February 24. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

