On June 20, a joint meeting of the governments of China and Germany will be held in Berlin. Tension in relations between China and the United States – the two largest trading partners of the European Union – is growing, and Brussels has not developed a strategy of behavior, which, experts believe, will lead to uncertainty in relations with China and on the part of Germany.

Perhaps Berlin’s choice – whether to be collaborative or confrontational – will become clearer by July 5th. By this date, the German government has promised to make public its strategy for China, which it announced last fall.

“But for now, obviously, the party of supporters of economic cooperation is trying to delay this process in order to make some adjustments based on the results of negotiations with the PRC, or at least not anger the Chinese side while negotiations are underway,” said Yulia Melnikova, program manager of the Russian International Affairs Council. .

She is confident that in a strategic sense, such ambivalence will last for a long time, and it is connected not so much with the German positioning on the world stage, but with the pan-European one.

“Uncertainty creates a lack of unity and understanding among the European bureaucracy, where they can move in the conditions of not only the conflict over Ukraine, but also the US-China confrontation and the global transformational conflict. And the formation of a sustainable vector in relation to China is unlikely to appear in the short term, ”the expert added.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

They said in two: in what atmosphere the meeting of the authorities of China and Germany will take place