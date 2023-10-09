The desire of the Ukrainian armed forces to advance in the area of ​​Artemovsk (Ukrainian name is Bakhmut) has no military significance, especially before winter, it is simply a matter of prestige, Vladislav Shurygin told Izvestia.

This is how he commented on the information from Izvestia sources, according to which the most combat-ready units are being transferred to the Artemovsk area by removing them from the Zaporozhye direction.

“For Ukrainian militants, Artemovsk is, first of all, a symbol that they promoted for almost six months of the assault, calling it an impenetrable fortress,” he noted.

The expert also emphasized that it is now important for the WFU to take positions that would allow them to hold the line in the winter.

“Soon it will finally become clear what they are going to do after all. Will they strengthen the Donetsk direction with transferred units or will they try to break through in the Kleshcheevka area to Artemovsk,” concluded Shurygin.

During the day, in the special operation zone, Russian troops destroyed more than 400 VFU soldiers and 28 pieces of equipment, including tanks, howitzers, self-propelled guns and armored vehicles, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on October 2. In the Zaporozhye region, the Enclave jamming station for navigation receivers was destroyed. Russian air defense systems shot down two HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, two VFU operational-tactical missiles and 45 Ukrainian UAVs.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Cold miscalculation: VFU are concentrating their forces in the Artemovsk area