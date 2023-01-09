Russian troops have markedly improved counter-battery combat compared to the first months of the special military operation in Ukraine. This opinion was expressed to Izvestia on January 10 by military expert Alexei Leonkov.

“There are several elements here. First, the number of counter-battery stations has increased. Secondly, their calculations gained experience. But most importantly, a direct connection was established between our radar stations, artillery and other units that are firing at the enemy. This made it possible to quickly detect and immediately strike at enemy batteries, ”he explained.

Successes in counter-battery combat are all the more important, since artillery plays one of the most important roles on the battlefield, Leonkov noted.

“Now cannon artillery and MLRS are the main types of weapons that destroy enemy manpower, fortified areas, warehouses, headquarters, and communication points of the enemy. A lot depends on the counter-battery fight. Silencing enemy artillery is an opportunity not only to reduce your losses and defend effectively, but also to conduct offensive operations, ”the expert believes.

On January 9, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that during the counter-battery fight in the areas of the settlements of Verkhnekamenskoye and Shevchenko in the DPR, two US-made AN / TPQ-50 counter-battery radar stations were destroyed. And in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe settlement of Ivanovka of the LPR, the American artillery system M777 was liquidated at a firing position.

In addition, on the same day, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mounts, two Ukrainian Akatsia self-propelled howitzers, and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed at firing positions in different areas of the North-Eastern Military District, said the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Rolled out a howitzer: our army has become more effective in suppressing the artillery of the VFU