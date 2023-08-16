Pressure on foreign currency is exerted by rumors about the intention of the authorities to introduce obligations for the sale of foreign exchange earnings by exporters, Spartak Sobolev, head of the investment strategies research department at Alfa Forex, told Izvestia on August 16, commenting on the strengthening of the ruble.

Earlier that day, during trading on the Moscow Exchange, the dollar fell to 94.59 rubles, the euro – 103.2. Even the day before, the American currency was at the level of 97 rubles, the European -106.

“Measures of the Russian Central Bank to raise the discount rate to 12%, adopted on Tuesday, became a trigger for the liquidation of a large amount of accumulated speculative positions. As a result, the market marked August peaks of 101.50 rubles per dollar, 111.40 rubles per euro and moved to a corrective decline. Additional pressure on the foreign currency is exerted by rumors about the intention of the monetary authorities to introduce obligations for the sale of foreign exchange earnings by exporters,” Sobolev explained.

According to his forecasts, the implementation of this plan may help return the exchange rate to 80-83 rubles per dollar, 90-93 rubles per euro in autumn.

On August 14, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation told Izvestia that they did not see a threat to Russia’s financial stability amid the depreciation of the ruble.

On July 6, the head of the State Duma committee on the financial market, Anatoly Aksakov, said that the strengthening of the Russian national currency should be expected closer to autumn.

On the same day, German Gref, Chairman of the Board of Sberbank, said on the sidelines of the Financial Congress of the Bank of Russia that he sees no prerequisites for an extreme weakening of the ruble to last year’s levels and believes in its strengthening.