Judging by the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (VFU), the enemy is holding settlements in the Donbass at any cost, regardless of losses, military expert Alexei Leonkov told Izvestia. This is how he commented on the latest statements by the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu about the progress of the NMD.

“Judging by the losses of the Ukrainian military personnel and military equipment, which Shoigu reported, the enemy in the Donbass is trying to hold the settlements at any cost. If you look at the entire map of Ukraine, they have a prepared defense in the Donbass, they have been creating it for a very long time. The enemy now needs to tie down the advance of our troops at all costs, stubbornly resisting in the DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic. – Ed.),” he said.

According to Alexei Leonkov, now our troops are holding the line of contact and, if possible, are changing positions to more advantageous ones.

At the same time, the Russian army cannot leave the Donbass group in the rear.

“Therefore, of course, they deal with it, and at the same time prepare an offensive. The question of where it will start remains open, ”the expert noted.

Earlier, on February 7, Sergei Shoigu said at a conference call that the settlements of Soledar, Kleshcheevka, Podgornoye, Krasnopolye, Blagodatnoye, Lobkovoe and Nikolaevka had recently been liberated as a result of an offensive in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions.

According to Shoigu, the enemy is suffering significant losses. In the first month of this year alone, they amounted to more than 6,500 military personnel, 26 aircraft, seven helicopters, 208 unmanned aerial vehicles, 341 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 40 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, the head of the military department listed.

