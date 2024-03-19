The level of confidence in the Russian presidential elections among Russians was increased, among other things, by attempts at external pressure on the voting process, as well as inappropriate behavior on the part of provocateurs. The president of the communications holding Minchenko Consulting, Evgeniy Minchenko, told Izvestia on March 19.

“I think that attempts at external pressure and provocations at polling stations also contributed to confidence in the electoral system and the elections. It looked obviously ugly and undignified. I think it also increased the level of trust. Moreover, the actual minimum number of complaints and claims <...> were voiced by observers and representatives of political parties,” he said.

Minchenko also noted that in the past election campaign, Russians were presented with “candidates for every taste.” In particular, the current head of state, self-nominated Vladimir Putin, who won the elections, led an active campaign that gave signals to almost every demographic group of voters, the expert believes.

“The general impression was that in conditions of unprecedented external pressure, people are uniting around the country, around the leadership. In general, quite strong patriotic motives,” concluded Minchenko.

Earlier that day, the head of the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion (VTsIOM), Valery Fedorov, said that 83% of Russians surveyed have no doubt that the elections were held legally and fairly. Thus, 65% indicated that they saw no reason to doubt the results of the vote, and about 18% expressed confidence that even if there were some violations, they did not affect the outcome of the vote.

On March 18, the Central Election Commission announced that, based on the results of processing 100% of the protocols, self-nominated candidate and current head of state Vladimir Putin won the presidential election in the Russian Federation. On the same day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin noted that Putin’s victory is natural and shows that the country’s population trusts him and sees the results of his work on the development of Russia.

The overall turnout in the presidential elections was also record-breaking, amounting to 77.44%. The main all-Russian voting in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation took place over three days – from March 15 to 17.