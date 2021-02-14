The main reasons for the rapid decline in the population of Ukraine are reduced to low life expectancy and high mortality. The leading researcher at the Institute of Demography and Social Research named after Ptukha of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Lydia Tkachenko told about this to the Ukraine 24 TV channel.

According to the expert, the problem of life expectancy in Ukraine has been relevant since Soviet times. “A lot of people die even at working age, especially men,” she said. At the same time, the authorities are now paying more attention to raising the birth rate, at the moment this figure is one of the lowest in Europe.

Tkachenko believes that the demographic situation in Ukraine is in many ways similar to other countries of the post-Soviet space, for example, Belarus, Russia and Moldova, as well as the Baltic countries. “Better fertility requires confidence in the future, no matter how corny it sounds,” she said.

According to the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, as of December 1, 2020, about 41.6 million people lived in the country, over the year the population decreased by another 300 thousand.

A year earlier, the former Minister of the Government of Ukraine Dmitry Dubilet said that the reason for the decline in the population of Ukraine lies not only in the fact that the death rate exceeds the birth rate, but also in the “negative migration trend.” In other words, more people leave the country than arrive.