Ukrainian forces are trying to stretch the line of contact before their likely offensive, to force the Russian army to disperse forces and means, military expert Vasily Dandykin told Izvestia. This is how he commented on an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage group to enter Russian territory in the Bryansk region on April 6.

In addition, VFU are trying in every possible way to unnerve the population of the Russian border regions, the expert believes

“The Bryansk region protrudes into the territory of Ukraine and Belarus, so they want to go there. It all boils down to one thing: try to induce a state of mild panic. Their curators and sponsors think about it. They hit Donetsk, hit their prisoners – they are doing everything to make people on the front line and in the rear feel insecure. This must be taken very seriously. But in the Bryansk region, the people have strong nerves, there is no panic,” he said.

In the zone of the special military operation on April 6, the Russian army carried out active offensive operations in the Donetsk direction, and in the rest it attacked the most important targets of the enemy, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

During the day, at least 325 people and 42 pieces of equipment, including howitzers, self-propelled artillery mounts and armored vehicles, were lost in all strategic directions of the VFU. In the LPR and the Kharkov region, the actions of three sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the VFU were suppressed. In the DPR, the depot of rocket and artillery weapons of the 107th jet brigade and the command post of the 110th mechanized brigade of the VFU were destroyed.

