Silence in the receiver after an incoming call means checking the contact of the subscriber. I told the agency about it “Prime” Alesya Borovikova, specialist of the press service of Roskachestvo.

According to the expert, the sound of the voice serves as a confirmation of the subscriber’s activity for the robot.

“As a rule, you yourself consent to such calls when you sign an agreement with a bank, mobile operator or any other company,” Borovikova said.

She clarified that after the subscriber’s reaction, the advertising message will start playing almost at the same second.

Fraudsters use such calls to update the database of numbers purchased on the “black market” based on responses and chimes, Borovikova explained.

“If you answer the call, then most likely someone will put a tick in the table that the number is active, and the call itself will be dropped. The next time you receive a call, the call will be for a specific phishing purpose, ”added the specialist.

On May 2, it was reported that the Anti-Fraud service will appear in the mobile application of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which will notify citizens about calls from intruders. It is assumed that the functionality will be developed by December 25, the implementation will require 45 million rubles.

The service, which is planned to be implemented in the mobile application, will notify the user that they are receiving a call or sending a message from the number with the use of which illegal actions were previously committed. Calls from scammers can be blocked. A “White List” will also be added to the application, which ignores blocking by the MIA application of an incoming call, SMS, MMS.