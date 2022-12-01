Any fortified line is a pillar on which army units rely. Military expert Vladislav Shurygin told Izvestia about this, commenting on the information that the construction of defensive lines continues in the Kherson region.

“Powerful engineering structures are necessary not only for a deaf defense, but also for the preparation of active operations, they give stability to the troops. You can’t go everywhere. In sectors where we are not conducting offensive operations, of course, we must have echeloned fortifications. We are confronted by a well-trained and armed enemy who cannot be neglected. Engineering structures make it possible to increase the stability of even small units by an order of magnitude. Near Kharkov, we did not prepare for defense and were punished for this, ”he explained.

The expert noted that Russia has a good military engineering school.

“The more time we have, the stronger our defense will be, there is no doubt about it,” Vladislav Shurygin believes.

On Thursday, December 1, the acting governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo said that the construction of fortifications in the left-bank part of the region is being carried out at a high pace. According to him, the work is carried out “on the scientific basis of military science.” Fortifications are being built fairly quickly. Significant financial resources have been allocated for these purposes, a sufficiently large number of construction companies have been attracted, Saldo explained.

