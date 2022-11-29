Attacks on railway junctions in the rear of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (VFU) directly affect the state of affairs directly on the line of contact. Military expert Vasily Dandykin told Izvestia about this, commenting on the information that on November 28 the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation attacked the Moiseevka station in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

“The disruption in the movement of trains makes it difficult to transport personnel, military equipment, ammunition and other equipment. Such strikes do not allow Ukrainian forces to regroup, take out equipment for repairs to the rear and to European countries, and bring ammunition to the line of contact. The logistics of the Ukrainian forces are already seriously hampered by problems with the power supply of the railway and the use of ammunition of the Soviet and NATO standards. Broken railway junctions complete this picture, ”the expert noted.

He also stressed that such strikes make life easier for our troops at the front.

On November 28, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation had attacked the Moiseevka station in the Dnepropetrovsk region. It is located near Krivoy Rog. High-precision weapons managed to hit the accumulation of manpower and military equipment of the 17th tank brigade of the VFU during loading onto railway transport. Eight armored vehicles, five vehicles and more than 100 Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed.

Local authorities said that the railway traffic in Krivoy Rog was completely stopped for a long time.

Read the details in the Izvestia article:

“Logistics of strikes: Aerospace Forces violate the railway supply of the Armed Forces of Ukraine”