Historical disputes over the crimes of the Japanese military during the occupation of the Korean peninsula in 1910-1945 have been at odds between Seoul and Tokyo for decades. On March 6, South Korea announced the payment of reparations to victims of labor camps.

At the same time, they will be paid by a fund with state participation, and not by Japanese companies, as Seoul demanded. Japan closed the issue by signing in 1965 an agreement on the normalization of relations between the two countries. South Korea thought differently and contributed to the escalation in every possible way.

With the coming to power in South Korea in May 2022 of the conservative Yoon Seok-yeol, the situation began to change. He declared his foreign policy priorities to improve relations with Japan along with strengthening the alliance with the United States.

“For the Japanese, this would mean that after some time they would be guaranteed to face similar demands from other countries that were under their occupation. First of all, from China, although Taiwan, the Philippines, and Vietnam can partly roll out such claims, ”Andrey Lankov, professor at Kookmin University in Seoul, explained to Izvestia.

According to him, the Japanese do not want to create a precedent, so they are ready to take any measures to prevent it from happening. He added that the reluctance to resolve the issue earlier through payments from Japanese companies rested on a matter of principle. Several times Japan and South Korea have already agreed, but then Seoul made additional demands.

“And the Japanese got the feeling that this music would be eternal, and that concessions would be followed by new demands, and new concessions would not change anything,” the expert said.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Labor agreement: Seoul resolves historic conflict with Tokyo