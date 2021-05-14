The expansion of office space indicates the desire of companies to achieve a “seamless” effect for their employees between work from home or office, as well as due to the requirements for increased social distance. This opinion on Friday, May 14, was expressed by Marina Lobyntseva, the administrative director of the job search site hh.ru.

Thus, she commented on the results of the Knight Frank survey, according to which 30% of respondents want to expand their occupied space within three years.

As the specialist noted, a study by hh.ru and WeWork conducted in March of this year showed that more than a third (37%) of employees of Russian companies who continue to work remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic would like to return to the office partially (for several days) or completely. The majority consider it optimal to spend 2-3 days a week in the office (73%), and every fifth employee wants to come to the office 4-5 days a week.

Among those who have already returned to the office, 11% continue to work in hybrid mode (2-3 days a week in the office, the rest from home). According to 17% of those surveyed, they became more productive after returning to the office.

“When switching to hybrid mode, it is important for workers that the office is not only located close to home (61%), but also has space to work in silence or a separate office (43%). It is also important for the respondents to have special places for recreation (11%) and modern design (9%), ”the research of companies emphasizes.

In addition, the decision to increase office space is also influenced by the persistence of a difficult epidemiological situation and the presence of requirements for increased social distance, which entails an expansion of the office space of one employee, added Lobyntseva.

In early April, the Department of Labor and Social Protection of the Moscow population reported that the share of vacancies with remote work in the capital in the same month increased by 33% compared to December 2020. Most applicants are interested in vacancies with this format of work in marketing, advertising, recruitment, online commerce, design, IT, accounting.

In 2020, in Russia, employees were transferred to remote work due to the coronavirus pandemic. In Moscow, the mandatory requirement to transfer 30% of employees to this work format was canceled at the end of January 2021. In April, Rostrud said that about a quarter of citizens want to keep the remote work format.